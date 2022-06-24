'Greenwashing works': Consumers need better protection from misleading green claims, study warns

But Behavioural Insights team study finds that targeted interventions and education can reduce vulnerability to greenwash claims
Consumers are vulnerable to false or misleading claims about the environmental credentials of companies, products, and services, according to new research that underscores the need for stronger protections...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial