Google.org launches $30m Impact Challenge on Climate Innovation

Selected organisations will receive $5m each in grant funding, as well as support from the tech giant's software products
A $30m Impact Challenge on Climate Innovation has this week been launched by Google.org. The global initiative will look for ambitious projects that "accelerate advances in climate information and...
