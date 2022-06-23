Editors Briefing: Is the cost-of-living crisis derailing the UK's net zero agenda?

Join the BusinessGreen editorial team tomorrow to discuss all the latest news and events from June, including the UK's axed EV grants, new incentives for fossil fuels, and the government's 'feeble' food strategy

BusinessGreen's latest monthly Editors Briefing for June - exclusively for Standard and Advanced members - will take place tomorrow Friday 24th June: 11am-11.30am.

The Editors Briefing provides a fantastic opportunity to take part in monthly discussions with the BusinessGreen editorial team, covering key green topics and to ask questions to the team to start a lively debate.

Tomorrow's briefing takes place under the heading: Axed EV grants, new incentives for fossil fuels and a 'feeble' food strategy. Is the cost-of-living crisis derailing the UK's net zero agenda?

To secure your place for this exclusive member-only event, please register here.

BusinessGreen held its latest member-only Editors Briefing last month. The half-hour virtual discussion saw the editorial team - James Murray, Michael Holder, and Cecilia Keating - explore some of the big green business stories and latest trends. If you missed out, take a peek here at the lively discussion.

For more information on how to become a member and join us for the next Editors Briefing, visit us here.

