From fracking to floating turbines: Government weighs proposals for revamped energy security plan

With the briefing battle in full swing, Ministers are considering a raft of competing proposals for curbing UK fossil fuel imports
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Leader Keir Starmer clashed over the UK's energy policy at Prime Minister's Questions this lunchtime, trading barbs over who precisely was to blame for soaring domestic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial