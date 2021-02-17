'Opportunity to reset': How MPs are urging the Treasury to use tax policy to drive green recovery

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing calls to slash VAT on green products in when he delivers the Budget on 3 March
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing calls to slash VAT on green products in when he delivers the Budget on 3 March
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Environmental Audit Committee Chair Philip Dunne talks to BusinessGreen about the need for 'a tax system fit for net zero Britain' and the right time to judge whether the government has delivered on its green recovery promises

MPs are urging the government to use the upcoming Budget to usher in a major transformation of the tax system to align the UK's spending plans with its net zero and biodiversity commitments, warning time...

To continue reading...

More on Taxation

More news