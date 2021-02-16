Zoom in on Net Zero - with Verdantix CEO David Metcalfe

VIDEO: CEO and co-founder of research and advisory firm sits down with BusinessGreen's James Murray to discuss the shifting world of ESG and corporate sustainability

David Metcalfe is co-founder and CEO of Verdantix, one of the world's leading independent research and advisory firms working with companies to further environmental sustainability and the net zero transition.

Metcalfe set up the firm over a decade ago, it has since gone on to work with corporate managers, investors, technology executives and service firm leaders to help them make robust, fact-based decisions, with an expanding focus on climate risk management and ESG research.

Sitting down to chat with BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray recently, Metcalfe explained the origins of Verdantix - just before the global financial crisis hit in 2007-08 - how interest in ESG and sustainability in the financial world has surged in recent years, and how coporates can take a leadership position on sustainability and net zero in the coming years. The conversation can be watched in full above.

This video was hosted in association with Verdantix.