Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
The Houses of Parliament - Credit: iStock
Image:

The Houses of Parliament - Credit: iStock

FT reports the Treasury will instead move to reform levies on energy bills, fuelling fears energy efficiency funding could be cut

Today's Budget will reportedly not include heavily trailed plans to cut VAT on energy bills, after Chancellor Rachel Reeves opted to instead focus on curbing energy costs by reforming levies on domestic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Ofwat launches inaugural £25m Water Efficiency Lab

Why hosting the UN climate summit in the Amazon was so important, despite the disappointing outcome

More on Taxation

The government should take its own advice to build strong foundations for UK buildings
Taxation

The government should take its own advice to build strong foundations for UK buildings

The Warm Homes Plan budget must be protected - its heat pump grants deliver £1.27–£1.90 in societal benefits for every £1 spent, writes Andy Hackett from the Centre for Net Zero

Andy Hackett, Centre for Net Zero
clock 25 November 2025 • 4 min read
VAT axe or levy lever?
Taxation

VAT axe or levy lever?

The government has signalled it wants the Budget to reduce energy bills - reforming the system of green levies should be the obvious mechanism for doing so

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 November 2025 • 6 min read
Heat batteries can play a key role in decarbonising homes - but they need Treasury support
Taxation

Heat batteries can play a key role in decarbonising homes - but they need Treasury support

Extending VAT relief to include heat batteries is crucial if this technology is to reach the households that need it most and help the UK meet its decarbonisation goals, writes former DESNZ Minister Lord Callanan

Lord Callanan
clock 17 October 2025 • 3 min read