Government warned ECO cuts could put 60,000 jobs at risk

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Axing green levies and scrapping the ECO energy efficiency scheme could impact tens of thousands of jobs across the UK, industry body warns

The government's controversial decision to scrap the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency scheme could cost more than 26,390 jobs over the next six months, with up to 60,000 roles impacted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Fan travel accounts for 77 per cent of UK live music emissions, Coldplay-backed research finds

In numbers: The Paris Agreement 10 years on

More on Taxation

Government warned ECO cuts could put 60,000 jobs at risk
Taxation

Government warned ECO cuts could put 60,000 jobs at risk

Axing green levies and scrapping the ECO energy efficiency scheme could impact tens of thousands of jobs across the UK, industry body warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 December 2025 • 5 min read
Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy
Taxation

Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the green announcements in today's Autumn Budget

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2025 • 13 min read
Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills
Taxation

Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills

FT reports the Treasury will instead move to reform levies on energy bills, fuelling fears energy efficiency funding could be cut

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read