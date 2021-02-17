Mindsets are shifting - with huge implications for business and sustainability
Sustainability as the foundation of value creation and route to survival leads to different thinking in business, explains Forum for the Future's Caroline Ashley
Mindsets are the window through which we see the world and make sense of it. While activities and events happen quickly, mindsets change slowly. But when it comes to the role of business in an unsustainable...
More news
Transition Pathway Initiative: Just 14 per cent of heavy industry is aligned with global climate goals
But researchers predict that a 'tipping point' of technically viable, economically attractive solutions to decarbonise industrial and materials sectors is approaching
'Opportunity to reset': How MPs are urging the Treasury to use tax policy to drive green recovery
Environmental Audit Committee Chair Philip Dunne talks to BusinessGreen about the need for 'a tax system fit for net zero Britain' and the right time to judge whether the government has delivered on its green recovery promises
Mindsets are shifting - with huge implications for business and sustainability
Sustainability as the foundation of value creation and route to survival leads to different thinking in business, explains Forum for the Future's Caroline Ashley
No smiley face for climate campaigners after wind turbine emoji bid is refused
Climate campaigners have expressed disappointment after the organisation responsible for emojis refused a request to add a wind turbine icon to its lexicon of symbols