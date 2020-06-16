'Clock is ticking': Analysts warn that following BP decision, oil sector should brace for more write-downs
Carbon Tracker analysis details how four European oil majors have now taken hits to their asset valuation as net zero transition gathers pace
The "clock is ticking" towards yet more major write-downs across the oil and gas sector, Carbon Tracker has warned, with four European companies having now wiped billions of dollars off the value of their...
More news
Government to merge Foreign Office and DFID, heralding potential climate aid shake-up
Merger designed to better integrate diplomatic and development goals, but campaigners fear aid efforts could be undermined
Ørsted orders 'UK's first' battery-hybrid crew ships to serve Hornsea offshore wind farm
Crew transfer vessels will be able to operate in either battery electric mode, or with assistance from diesel fuel
Study: Sustainability experience required in tiny fraction of top executive hires
Urgent need for 'transformational' business leaders who look beyond short term profits towards resilience, argues UN Global Compact
'Food Connect': Electric bikes and vans to deliver surplus food to vulnerable communities
Environmental charity Hubbub will deploy a fleet of electric vehicles to deliver surplus food to communities in Milton Keynes unable to access food banks and community fridges during the lockdown