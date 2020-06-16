Cut! All Sky Original TV dramas to be certified 'carbon neutral'

Broadcaster pledges to cut and offset CO2 emissions from all Sky Originals shows made since 2019

All original TV series made by Sky since last year - including hit shows such as Chernobyl and Brassic - have been classified as 'carbon neutral', with the broadcaster today pledging to offset the emissions generated by its UK productions from 2019 onwards.

The media giant said 41 Sky Original television series produced since 2019 - as well as all future shows - would now be certified in line with the CarbonNeutral Protocol which requires firms to cut emissions through efficiency measures, in addition to investing in external CO2 offsetting projects.

The move forms part of Sky's plan, announced earlier this year, to become a net zero carbon company across its business and entire value chain by 2030, in part by cutting emissions from its own operations, suppliers, and customers by at least 50 per cent.

The firm is also currently developing what it claims will be "one of the most sustainable film and TV studios in the world" in Elstree, North London, where the broadcaster's European production headquarters is to be housed.

Jeremy Darroch, Sky Group chief executive, said the 2020s were a "critical decade" for tackling climate change, and urged all businesses to now "accelerate progress and become part of the solution".

"In February 2020, we confirmed our most ambitious commitment yet on climate action by setting a 2030 target for Sky Zero," he said. "And already in 2019, we became the first broadcaster to offset the emissions to of all our UK-commissioned Sky Originals - an important milestone on our path to net zero carbon, in addition to already being carbon neutral for our operations since 2006."

Sky said it would continue to work with its partners and production companies to further reduce emissions and curb the environmental impact of its original programmes so that it is "only offset[ing] what cannot be reduced".

Aaron Matthews, head of BAFTA's industry sustainability programme albert, welcomed Sky's commitment. "Britain has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 which means all businesses including those in the Film and TV Industry will need to look at their operations," he said. "It's fantastic that Sky are choosing to tackle their emissions head on and set their own ambitious target. albert's role is to support the Film and TV industry as it transitions towards our carbon neutral future and we look forward to working with Sky to make Sky Zero a success."