Niall McEvoy, head of compliance and green infrastructure expert at Viritopia, explains why living walls are more than purely aesthetic features, and why a shift in perception is needed to roll them out at scale
BusinessGreen Intelligence: How does what you do contribute to the green transition? Niall McEvoy: The most immediate impact is on energy. By shading façades, living walls reduce solar heat gain and...
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