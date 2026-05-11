Government confirms moves to nationalise British Steel, as Starmer vows to 'prove doubters wrong'

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Prime Minister announces legislation that would enable full nationalisation of Scunthorpe steelworks, fuelling hopes of a boost to government’s green steel plans

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to "prove the doubters wrong", as he promised to pursue more radical reforms that could help better prepare the UK for a "dangerous" new era defined by geopolitical...

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