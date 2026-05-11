Government confirms moves to nationalise British Steel, as Starmer vows to 'prove doubters wrong'

Prime Minister announces legislation that would enable full nationalisation of Scunthorpe steelworks, fuelling hopes of a boost to government’s green steel plans
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to "prove the doubters wrong", as he promised to pursue more radical reforms that could help better prepare the UK for a "dangerous" new era defined by geopolitical...
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