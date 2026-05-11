E.ON strikes deal to snap up OVO's UK retail business

Combined firms set to become UK's largest retail energy supplier and ramp up efforts to deliver flexible grid services and domestic clean technologies
E.ON has agreed to acquire rival energy supplier OVO's UK retail business, in a major deal aimed at further accelerating the development of flexible grids and digital energy services enabled by the roll...
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