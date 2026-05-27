North London apartment block built with lower carbon concrete mix in 'UK first'

Calcined clay was used to replace 30 per cent of traditional cement in the residential building, delivering a 10 per cent reduction in embodied carbon, developers claim
A new block of flats in North London has become the first in the UK to be built using a lower carbon concrete mix, which developers claim can slash embodied carbon from the building by around 10 per cent....
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