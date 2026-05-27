UKGBC launches framework to reduce whole life carbon of building projects

The Whole Life Cycle Carbon Framework (WLCF) aims to support building industry professionals make better carbon decisions from the earliest stages of development, through to demolition
The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has launched a new framework to help built environment professionals reduce and manage carbon emissions across a building's entire lifecycle. Announced yesterday,...
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