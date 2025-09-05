Patch's Bee Hui Yeh: Achieving a truly 'just transition' requires acknowledging gendered impacts

BusinessGreen: What was your first role in the green economy and what attracted you to the sector?

Bee Hui Yeh: My first formal role in the green economy was with Chevron Energy Solutions, working on energy efficiency and renewable energy programs that tied infrastructure upgrades to community benefits like STEM learning, workforce development, and local engagement. The first time I stepped on a school campus where we had installed a solar shade parking structure was when it became real that energy can be a lever for social progress. I'd worked in corporate strategy and sustainability before, but this was where I saw emissions reductions and meaningful quality of life improvements - in this case for students, staff, and parents - move in tandem, which still defines my approach today.

In what ways have the women you work with inspired you, or helped shape your career?

I've been shaped by women who brought their whole selves to work - redefining what it means to be a leader in the workplace so dominated by flat patriarchal stereotypes. Women who showed empathy, offered mentorship, provided honest feedback, and most importantly, made me feel seen so I could do the same for others. These women modelled how to design with, not for, communities; how to balance scientific integrity with empathy; and how to hold space in rooms where climate and capital meet. Their sponsorship – not just mentorship – has been catalytic in my journey.

What makes delivering diversity and tackling gender inequities so crucial to the net zero transition?

Climate change is not gender neutral. Women and communities of colour are on the front lines – bearing disproportionate impacts from extreme weather, food and water insecurity, and displacement – while also leading mitigation and adaptation to these climate impacts in their communities. Whether it's in rural communities or board rooms, women - responsible for up to 80 per cent of food production, often the first responders in times of disaster, and holders of between 70-80 per cent of consumer purchases - are key to climate action. If we don't centre solutions with and for those most affected, we are not only missing the point, we're missing the most effective way to develop solutions that effectively address the climate crisis.

Achieving a truly ‘just transition' requires acknowledging these gendered impacts and designing climate solutions that address the specific needs and vulnerabilities of women and girls.

What have been the biggest signs of progress in increasing the participation and retention of women in the green economy so far?

We're seeing more representation of women in technical, policy, and investment decision-making roles, stronger talent pipelines through targeted STEM education and fellowships, and a cultural shift from mentorship to genuine sponsorship. Flexible work and parental benefits have also made careers in climate more sustainable through different life stages. It's uneven progress and certainly not overnight, but the direction of travel is encouraging.

What more needs to be done to ensure the green economy is a place women feel they can build long, successful, careers – and ultimately take the lead?

Continued efforts are needed to address the barriers that women face, such as gender bias, limited access to education and finance, and difficulties balancing work and family responsibilities. What does this look like?

We need accountability that ties leadership incentives to inclusion and retention outcomes of women in the workplace. We should normalise flexible work and equitable parental leave for all genders so caregiving isn't a career penalty. Promotion processes must reward outcomes, rather than follow optics of what career advancement or a leadership team ‘should look like'. And we ultimately must infuse our work building the green economy – whether it's product design or policy development – with diverse input from women, not as a checkbox, but as standard practice.

What do you feel is the most common mistake stakeholders in the green economy are making in their efforts to increase the participation and retention of women?

Two recurring missteps stand out. First, hiring and investing in people who look and think like us – diverse teams don't emerge by accident; they're the product of intentional sourcing, evaluation, and investment. Second, treating representation as the finish line instead of the starting point. Without psychological safety, visible pathways to leadership, and shared accountability, retention suffers. This is particularly pressing given women's underrepresentation across government and international institutions, among investors, and in climate-tech leadership.

What steps is Patch taking to tackle gender inequalities and increase the participation and retention of women in the green economy?

Within the Patch platform, we highlight women‑developed projects and surface UN Sustainable Development Goal five — Gender Equality — so buyers can intentionally direct capital toward outcomes that advance women and girls. Second, we consistently spotlight women's voices across our expert team and advisory board, inviting them to lead briefings, author guidance, and represent Patch in public forums — because visibility accelerates leadership. And finally, we commit to balanced speaking panels at our events and those we participate in, declining all‑male lineups and working with organisers to diversify the stage. None of this is a finish line; it's an ongoing practice, and we keep ourselves honest by tracking progress and adjusting as we learn.

What steps would you encourage men working in the green economy to take to tackle day-to-day gender inequities and make workplaces more inclusive?

Start by thinking small within your sphere of influence - what can you do to support and advance the women around you? Do not put the burden on them to direct you, but rather, examine whatever resources, privilege, and authority you may unknowingly possess and seek to share it in a way that invites a collaborative approach. Sponsor women for stretch roles, deals, conference slots, and board opportunities. Take parental leave and model flexibility — culture shifts when leaders do. And make sure your solutions are designed and tested with diverse audiences; your outcomes will be better for it.

How important is it to bring key stakeholders, policy makers, and sustainability executives together to celebrate the role of women in the green economy at events like the Women in Green Business Awards?

This type of convening matters because well-deserved recognition can accelerate careers and broadcast what the market values. Just as importantly, these gatherings facilitate community building – policy makers, investors, operators, and innovators in one room – so celebration becomes a catalyst for collaborative impact.

Women also tend to take on burdens beyond their boundaries – whether it's administrative tasks, emotional labour, or corporate culture on top of their day jobs – they are the glue binding organisations together. Celebrating big achievements is welcome, but we shouldn't forget to acknowledge and share the invisible labour women carry on top of their career-defining achievements, as well.

How important is it that the next generation of women in the green economy have role models to look up to?

Essential. You can't be what you can't see. Visible role models close the gap between aspiration and action and normalise leadership styles beyond the traditional mould. That visibility compounds over time.

As uncomfortable as it can be to lead differently, to risk being called out for being too empathetic, or seemingly slow down to be inclusive, we need role models to not only reshape what leadership looks like, but also create a just transition.

What are you most looking forward to from attending the Women in Green Business Awards? What do you hope to take away from the event?

I'm excited to learn from peers who are translating complex challenges into tangible outcomes. I welcome new friendships with those who want to co-create solutions that are both high-integrity and people-centred. In this current geopolitical environment and a crucial moment in our decade of action to address climate change, it is so important to pause. I'm looking forward to filling my cup, finding joy, and remembering why we're doing this work together.

What is the biggest misconception about the green economy?

That it's inherently expensive and will hinder economic growth. While there are certainly upfront costs associated with transitioning to more sustainable practices, the long-term benefits, such as avoiding expensive climate adaptation if not disaster recovery, enhancing resource efficiency, increasing economic resilience, will outweigh the initial investment.

What do you feel are the biggest opportunities from the net zero transition?

The opportunity to build healthier, more resilient communities – cleaner air, safer homes, and better jobs – while modernising infrastructure in ways that reduce costs and risk. There is also a profound chance to rewire supply chains for circularity and nature positivity, and to unlock new forms of value where climate, social, and financial returns reinforce one another. In short, a better way of living for all.

What would your green superpower be?

Radical co-creation — the power to convene unlikely allies, dissolve silos, and align budgets, policies, and communities around climate solutions that everyone can see themselves in. If we get that right, almost everything else gets easier.

Bee Hui Yeh is head of climate strategy and solutions at carbon credit platform Patch.

