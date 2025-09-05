Pension schemes urged to increase their net zero policy scrutiny

Jasmine Urquhart
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Pension fund managers should go beyond industry standards on net zero and disclose more data on their climate efforts, according to consultancy LCP

Influential pensions and investments consultancy LCP has urged pension schemes to increase their scrutiny of fund managers' net zero policies and practices. The firm earlier this week said monitoring...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Jasmine Urquhart
Author spotlight

Jasmine Urquhart

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

View profile
More from Jasmine Urquhart

Pensions Regulator: Treat climate change and nature loss as 'core financial risks'

London Pensions Fund Authority allocates £250m to new environmental fund

More on Investment

Ecology Building Society secures £7m funding in boost to expansion plans
Investment

Ecology Building Society secures £7m funding in boost to expansion plans

Fresh investment to strengthen green lender's push towards net zero operations and lending by 2050

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 September 2025 • 2 min read
Xampla aims to replace ten billion pieces of single-use plastic following $14m funding boost
Investment

Xampla aims to replace ten billion pieces of single-use plastic following $14m funding boost

Cambridge University spin out to ramp up production of innovative plant-based packaging

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 September 2025 • 3 min read
How can Europe close its clean tech investment gap?
Investment

How can Europe close its clean tech investment gap?

New analysis from the European Climate Neutrality Observatory (ECNO) warns investment gap is putting EU's clean tech competitiveness and climate progress at risk

Amber Rolt
clock 02 September 2025 • 9 min read