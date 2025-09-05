Research: Dozens of Reform UK target seats at risk of fracking

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Protests against fracking near Preston took place in 2015 | Credit: iStock
Image:

Protests against fracking near Preston took place in 2015 | Credit: iStock

Deputy leader Richard Tice's pledge that a Reform UK government would lift the moratorium on fracking could see scores of constituencies host new fossil gas projects, analysis suggests

Plans for new fracking wells could be revived in over 100 constituencies across the country, if Reform UK wins the next general election and delivers on its pledge to lift the current moratorium on shale...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How reaching net zero could cut global fuel costs by $1tr a year

'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share

More on Politics

Research: Dozens of Reform UK target seats at risk of fracking
Politics

Research: Dozens of Reform UK target seats at risk of fracking

Deputy leader Richard Tice's pledge that a Reform UK government would lift the moratorium on fracking could see scores of constituencies host new fossil gas projects, analysis suggests

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 September 2025 • 5 min read
Reform's anti-green agenda should energise the UK renewables sector to respond
Politics

Reform's anti-green agenda should energise the UK renewables sector to respond

Nigel Farage & co. are threatening to thwart clean power and undermine Britain's energy security - the energy sector must fight back against this reckless narrative, writes Mark Owen-Lloyd from Photovolt Development Partners

Mark Owen-Lloyd, PVDP and Botley West Solar
clock 04 September 2025 • 4 min read
Zack Polanski becomes Green party leader - what happens next?
Politics

Zack Polanski becomes Green party leader - what happens next?

The new Green Party leader is promising a radical 'eco-populist' agenda, but can he cut through in an increasingly crowded political marketplace?

﻿Louise Thompson, University of Manchester - The Conversation
clock 03 September 2025 • 5 min read