What we told UK leaders about climate and nature at a national emergency briefing

I joined eight other experts to deliver a National Emergency Briefing in late November on the climate and nature to around 1,200 of the UK’s leaders — across politics, business, faith and culture — in Central Hall Westminster.
Much like the televised national briefings delivered during Covid, the aim was to deliver sober, science-based overviews of the various climate and nature crises that the UK faces. Chaired by the academic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis