Carbon Credit
COP25: Why businesses should care about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement
It is arguably the final big piece of the Paris Agreement puzzle, but Article 6 remains hugely contentious and could have a huge impact on both businesses and climate action
REDD+: Shell joins forest protection programme
Shell joins REDD+ Business Initiative in support of new offset programme for customers' fleets
Carbon neutral cabs: Lyft promises to offset user rides
Uber rival Lyft announces plan to offset carbon impact of every journey booked on its platform
L'Oreal buys landfill gas under carbon neutrality plan
Cosmetics giant set to buy landfill gas from Kentucky plant as part of plan to offset carbon emissions for all US manufacturing sites from 2019
Cutting carbon: From markets to regulation
Sandbag's Phil MacDonald argues last week's agreed reforms to the EU ETS won't solve the problem of low carbon prices
New blockchain-based 'carbon currency' aims to make carbon pricing mainstream
EXCLUSIVE: Its creators say use of crypto-ledger technology will provide trusted way for businesses and consumers to cut their carbon footprint
BP fires up carbon offset scheme with green gas and clean cookstoves
New additions to oil giant's 'Target Neutral' offsetting scheme are expected to offset 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 every year
Is it possible to solve the emissions puzzle around flight choice?
Emissions information should be ranked next to flight prices to encourage greener travel choices, argues Lancaster University's Kim Kaivanto
Is a global consensus starting to build around carbon market mechanisms?
UNFCCC meetings in Asia Pacific region and developing countries have recently explored new market approaches towards tackling emissions
Can airlines afford to reduce emissions - and do passengers care?
WWF-UK's David Nussbaum calls on the aviation industry to deliver on its promise for 'carbon-neutral growth'
The EU ETS in a post-Brexit world
What does the future have in store for Europe's carbon trading scheme, asks EEF's Nicholas Troja
Five ways Euro 2016 is trying to be the greenest football tournament ever
UEFA is upping the green credentials of the beautiful game through carbon offsetting, food redistribution and clean energy
Delegates gather in New York for 'climate neutral' signing ceremony
Travel emissions of national delegations will be offset through cancellation of UN-approved Certified Emission Reduction credits
Report: Paris Agreement sends 'positive signal' for carbon markets
Nearly half of the Paris signatories are considering using carbon markets to achieve climate goals, says International Carbon Action Partnership
AkzoNobel issues first carbon credits rewarding eco-conscious ship owners
Chemicals giant issues credits worth $500,000 to ship owners who have switched to using environmentally friendly anti-fouling coating
BusinessGreen Zero Deforestation Hub
News and analysis exploring the challenges businesses face as they seek to tackle global deforestation
Yes to R&D, but we must not let carbon pricing be forgotten
Dr Steve Priddy argues clean tech R&D such as that proposed by the Apollo Project is essential, but it must not come at the expense of carbon pricing policies
Spanish ferry operator jumps aboard shipping carbon credit scheme
Baleària set to use allowances generated by fuel efficient coating to improve other vessels in its fleet
Is the EU's carbon market safe from fraud?
Four British men were last week jailed for their part in a multi-million euro carbon allowance crime ring, but do the same security risks remain?
Study: Carbon offsets brings over $600 a tonne of benefits to local communities
Imperial College finds business impact through offsetting extends beyond simple CO2 reductions to poverty alleviation and nature conservation
Shipping industry ditches barnacles for first carbon credit scheme
AkzoNobel and The Gold Standard develop system accrediting emissions savings generated by smoother hull coating
Bloomberg: Global carbon market set for 15 per cent upturn
BNEF predicts carbon price in EU will reach €7.50 per tonne thanks to backloading plan
Firms closed in carbon credit scam crackdown
Minister slams 'particularly contemptible scam' that aims to take advantage of people's desire to make ethical investments
UN carbon trading office to open in Colombia
Bogotá centre aims to increase the region's participation in the Clean Development Mechanism