Just Transition
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Uniting the nation through climate action: Why the just transition could be the next big thing for Britain
Here's how to deliver a just transition across the UK, according to Nick Robins and Sophia Tickell from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
Trust in the just transition: Why tinkering won't work
Unless we hardwire social justice and climate radicalism into the machinery of government, we won't get a just transition, warns David Powell from the New Economics Foundation
Net Zero needs a democratic mandate
Net Zero will face a backlash if it doesn't attain a proper mandate - this election must give it one, argues Benedict McAleenan from Policy Exchange
Just Transition: Scottish government urged to beef up local content for renewables projects
New Economics Foundation report argues more should be done to ensure local communities enjoy economic benefits from new renewables projects
Repowering manufacturing: How to bring good green jobs home
As the New Economics Foundation publishes its report on how to maximise industrial and jobs benefits from Scotland's renewables drive, David Powell explores the key recommendations
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
World's largest turbines confirmed for UK waters, as questions asked over domestic content
Giant Dogger Bank project confirms plans to import GE's 12MW turbines, sparking debate over industry's domestic content goals
Unions urge action on just transition as climate strikes kick off
TUC backs climate strikes and reiterates calls for business leaders and politicians to deliver national commission for a just transition to a net zero economy
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Beware the climate change goggles
We need to make people understand that driving sustainable development is about much more than low carbon energy, argues Liontrust's Mike Appleby
SDG8: Forget GDP growth - greater economic democracy is the main ingredient for a sustainable net zero world
To fulfil the spirit of the SDGs we must give workers a say in economic decision-making, argues the New Economics Foundation's Fernanda Balata
Unions call for cross-party commission to plan 'just transition' to net zero
TUC sets out proposals to ensure workers affected by low carbon disruption are given adequate support and retraining
SDG8: Decent work and economic growth
All our coverage on SDG8 and the target for sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
SDG 8: Top Tips for delivering green employment and economic growth
The breadth of SDG8's pursuit of sustainable economic growth presents businesses with a major challenge
SDG8: Getting to work on a brighter future for people and planet
From office diversity to low-carbon skills, SDG8 suggests a change is coming to the way the world works
Net Zero: Treasury to launch review of decarbonisation costs
Government will accept CCC advice to review how the remaining costs of achieving net zero emissions can be managed in a way that is fair for consumers and businesses
In battling the climate crisis, we must also avert a jobs crisis
UK needs urgent rethink of approach to renewables if decarbonisation is to boost jobs and ensure a Just Transition, argues Sue Ferns of Prospect
How the UK chalked up 1,000-hours without coal power
A Bank Holiday record of 114 consecutive hours without using coal power underlined the UK's progress in quitting its dirtiest fuel, but where next for the fossil fuel phase out?
In a world of accelerating change, fortune favours the brave
The ADE's Tim Rotheray has a message for governments and business
VW ups electric model ambitions by 50 per cent
German carmaker says it now plans to introduce 70 new electric models by 2028, up from original target of 50 models - but transition to EVs could mean job losses for the business
Northern England: IPPR calls for 'Just Transition Commission'
Influential think tank calls on government to emulate Scotland and introduce Just Transition Commission for carbon intensive communities across Northern England
Are we doing enough to prepare for the last days of coal?
The UK's coal phase out may be proceeding apace, but as Josh Burke argues there remains a gap where 'Just Transition' plans should sit