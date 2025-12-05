Fixing Britain's broken energy system starts with heat

To reach net zero affordably, the UK must treat heat and power as critical parts of one whole energy system, not separate policy silos, argues ADE: Heat Networks' Alicja Zakrzewska
For too long, the UK government has treated heat and power as unrelated, without acknowledging the symbiotic relationship they can have with one another as one integrated ecosystem. The establishment of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis