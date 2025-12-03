Never mind the bollocks, here's the systems change

clock • 5 min read

If 'eco-populism' tells people they won't be shamed, business must ensure they won’t be stranded, writes Hubbub CEO Alex Robinson

The Green Party's new 'eco-populist' leader Zack Polanski made waves recently by labelling personal climate action, such as declining to fly or going plant-based, as "all bollocks". At first glance it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Management

BSI unveils new framework to measure environmental impact of pharmaceuticals
Management

BSI unveils new framework to measure environmental impact of pharmaceuticals

New global standard for measuring environmental impacts of pharmaceuticals and medicines published by influential standards body

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2025 • 2 min read
Never mind the bollocks, here's the systems change
Management

Never mind the bollocks, here's the systems change

If 'eco-populism' tells people they won't be shamed, business must ensure they won’t be stranded, writes Hubbub CEO Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 03 December 2025 • 5 min read
'Leadership is never static': B Lab introduces third-party verification requirements
Management

'Leadership is never static': B Lab introduces third-party verification requirements

Every B Corp will undergo audits by independent assurance providers from 1 February, standards setter confirms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 November 2025 • 3 min read