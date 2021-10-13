Our first-world diets are killing our health and the planet. We eat unhealthy levels of meat, dairy and processed food high in sugar, fats and salt, and our diets are driving the intensive meat and dairy production that is one of the leading causes of the climate crisis, is wasteful and pollutes the environment here and abroad.

During BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival, Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc - who is also president of the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) - offered a masterclass in sustainable cooking, serving up his own Pistou soup recipe to showcase what sustainable food really looks like.

In addition, an expert live panel featuring leading figures from the restaurant industry came together to discuss how the food industry can help engineer a change in our dietary habits in order to positively impact nature and the climate. Those taking part in the discussion included: the SRA's managing director Juliane Caillouette-Nobl; Hawksmoor's sustainability lead Ellie Besley-Gould; Stem & Glory founder Louise Palmer-Masterton; and Mark Selby, co-founder and CEO at Wahaca.

Both the cooking demonstration and the panel discussion can be watched again above.

