SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve
When it comes to sustainable food choices, is the customer always right?
Andrew Stephen of the Sustainable Restaurant Association argues the foodservice sector needs to take a more proactive stance in pursuit of true sustainability
Tasty challenge: UK food service sector urged to 'turbocharge' climate efforts
Sustainable Restaurant Association serves up menu of three key areas - plastics, food waste, and meat consumption - for hospitality and food service sector to tackle
Sustainable Restaurant Association and Ecotricity team up for green food push
Green energy supplier to work with SRA to encourage more restaurants to switch to green power and gas