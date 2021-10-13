Renewable energy industry urges government to double UK onshore wind capacity

The UK needs to double its annual installation of onshore wind capacity to meet the Climate Change Committee's 2035 recommendations

RenewableUK is calling on the government to double the UK's current onshore wind capacity in the next decade to help ensure the country meets its 2035 target of generating 100 per cent green electricity.

The renewable energy trade association has today published an Onshore Wind Industry Prospectus proposing to work with the central government and devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to accelerate the development of onshore wind farms and unlock the economic benefits projects can provide for local communities and billpayers.

Currently the UK is installing on average just over 600MW a year of onshore wind capacity, but RenewableUK suggests the country needs to install 1,250MW a year to meet the Climate Change Committee's projection for the UK to deliver 35GW of onshore wind by 2035 to help achieve net zero emissions.

According to the prospectus, doubling the UK's onshore wind capacity to 30GW by 2030 would reduce consumer bills by £16.3bn over the next 10 years, generate £45bn of economic activity, and create 27,000 full-time jobs in the UK's onshore wind industry and associated supply chain, in addition to saving around six million tonnes of carbon emissions every year and making a significant contribution towards the UK's 100 per cent clean electricity target.

The industry is proposing to work with the government on a strategy to build new local supply chains for onshore wind in response to a poll revealing that 74 per cent of the public agree the government should work proactively with the onshore wind industry to boost jobs and local business opportunities from the onshore wind sector.

The poll, which was also published today by RenewableUK, demonstrated that 72 per cent of the public want the government to set a long-term target for wind ahead of the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

"As it's one of the cheapest ways to generate new power, onshore wind will reduce energy bills for consumers who are being hit hard by massive increases in gas prices," said Matthieu Hue, chair of RenewableUK's Onshore Wind Steering Group and CEO of EDF Renewables. "It can also create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs in parts of the UK which need levelling up. Our Onshore Wind Prospectus makes a clear offer to Government that the industry is standing ready to work with Ministers to maximise growth in the UK's supply chain, inward investment and exports."

The prospectus also suggests onshore wind projects could provide a boost to the nascent green hydrogen industry. The report predicts that onshore wind could contribute 1.7GW of green hydrogen capacity in the next decade, which could generate £1.4bn of economic activity and 1,000 jobs in the hydrogen industry.

A major action the prospectus recommends is reforming the regulator Ofgem to focus its remit on achieving net zero so as to scale up investment in upgrading the grid. Other recommendations include introducing annual clean power auctions to deliver a strong pipeline of projects , reforming the planning systems in all four UK nations to help enable climate action, setting out a new strategy for grid development in Wales, and developing a plan to upgrade existing onshore wind farms at the end of their natural lifespan.

"These actions will unlock the vast economic and environmental opportunities that onshore wind offers," said Dan McGrail, CEO of RenewableUK. "By maximising the benefits of onshore wind, the UK can set a great example to the rest of the world at COP26 in Glasgow, the most important international climate change summit for years."

The government recently reversed its previous opposition to onshore wind farms, confirming that onshore wind and solar projects would be allowed to bid for clean power contracts through the next Contract for Difference (CfD) auction.

However, while there is significant majority support for wind farm development amongst the public, new projects remain controversial in some quarters and are subject to strict planning rules that industry insiders fear could hamper future development.