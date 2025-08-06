'Protect the Peanut Plan': Mars invests $5m to enhance climate resilience of key crop

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Food giant invests in agri-science project to protect peanuts in the face of increasing threats from pests and disease

Global food giant Mars is to invest $5m in an agri-science programme over the next five years to explore how to better protect peanut crops from escalating climate and disease threats that threaten the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Global businesses ramp up sustainable supply chain efforts

'Disclosure dividend': Study shows how acting on climate data can deliver up to $21 for every $1 invested

More on Supply chain

'Protect the Peanut Plan': Mars invests $5m to enhance climate resilience of key crop
Supply chain

'Protect the Peanut Plan': Mars invests $5m to enhance climate resilience of key crop

Food giant invests in agri-science project to protect peanuts in the face of increasing threats from pests and disease

Amber Rolt
clock 06 August 2025 • 2 min read
We will build the clean energy future, and we will build it ethically
Supply chain

We will build the clean energy future, and we will build it ethically

As clean tech deployment accelerates, it's worth asking what kind of future we are building, and at what cost, writes Pulse Clean Energy’s Aazzum Yassir

Aazzum Yassir, Pulse Clean Energy
clock 04 August 2025 • 5 min read
Government invests £29m in plan to reopen Cornish tin mine in clean tech metals drive
Supply chain

Government invests £29m in plan to reopen Cornish tin mine in clean tech metals drive

Investment from National Wealth Fund to support Cornish Metals' plan to reopen 400-year-old tin mine

Amber Rolt
clock 29 July 2025 • 2 min read