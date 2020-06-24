Sustainable Restaurant Association
SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve
Tasty challenge: UK food service sector urged to 'turbocharge' climate efforts
Sustainable Restaurant Association serves up menu of three key areas - plastics, food waste, and meat consumption - for hospitality and food service sector to tackle
Arsenal scores three stars for green dining
Diamond Restaurant at the Emirates Stadium is the first UK club restaurant to secure a three star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association
Hydro-powered Bæst named top sustainable restaurant
Copenhagen restaurant takes home Sustainable Restaurant Association title thanks to host of green innovations