From coal power to net zero communities: Last chance to sign up to latest BusinessGreen Webinar

BusinessGreen will tomorrow host its latest interactive webinar, bringing together a panel of experts to explore how organisations can harness sustainable business models and projects to drive regional development and create value for all stakeholders without depleting natural, economic, and social capital.

Hosted in association with EQUANS, the event will provide an exclusive insight into the high profile Zero Carbon Rugeley project, where the company is working with a raft of partners to turn the site of the Rugely coal power plant into a world-leading sustainable community.

The webinar will take place at 10:30am on the morning of Thursday 14th October. Confirmed speakers include Kirti Rudra, energy and carbon solutions director at EQUANS; Christoph Mazur, project lead for Zero Carbon Rugeley; and Serena Bacuzzi, regional senior project officer at the Midlands Energy Hub, which is part of Great Birmingham and Solihull LEP.

The webinar will provide an invaluable insight into both the future of cutting-edge Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) and best practices for engaging communities with the net zero transition and what it means for them, demonstrating how carbon emissions and energy costs can be reduced whilst simultaneously boosting local economic regeneration and social integration.

Readers can sign up to attend the webinar free of charge here.