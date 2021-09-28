Zoom in on Net Zero - with Drax Group's Catriona Reynolds

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Energy firm's BECCS strategy and engagement manager chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray about negative emissions and biomass energy

Dr Catriona Reynolds is BECCS strategy and engagement manager at Drax Group, the UK energy firm which owns and operates one of the country's largest power plants in North Yorkshire.

BECCS - bioenergy with carbon capture and storage - is a core part of Drax Group's ambition to become a net-negative emissions company by the end of the decade, by which time it aims to be capturing more CO2 than it generates from its North Yorkshire biomass power plant.

Having once been the UK's largest emitter as the operator of several major coal power plants, Drax has been rapidly reconfiguring its business in recent years, converting several of its North Yorkshire coal units to run on biomass energy instead, and the company has set a target to firstly become carbon neutral, and then 'carbon negative' by 2030.

Ahead of the Net Zero Festival this week - for which Drax is a partner - Reynolds sat down with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss the potential of BECCS technologies, concerns surrounding the sustainability of biomass energy and its supply chain, and why systems that can deliver negative emissions are so critical to tackling the climate emergency.

Drax Group is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.

You can register for your free pass for the Festival here.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Why aren't we taxing pollution to fund social care?

Net Zero Festival: Last few days to register

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

• 2 min read
03

Tesco takes aim at supply chain and product emissions with strengthened net zero target

• 5 min read
04

'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance

• 4 min read
05

Ineos unveils £1bn plan to convert Grangemouth refinery to hydrogen

• 5 min read

More on CCS

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Infrastructure

Drax targets UK-based skills and materials for biomass carbon capture plant

Energy firm sets goal for 80 per cent domestic materials and services during construction phase for its BECCS technology in North Yorkshire

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read
The Grangemouth site | Credit: Ineos
CCS

Ineos unveils £1bn plan to convert Grangemouth refinery to hydrogen

Plans announced for new CCS-enabled low carbon hydrogen plant at Scottish site, as government confirms plans for next phase of £220m Industrial Energy Transformation Fund

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
How carbon capture, usage and storage could help 'level-up' across the UK
CCS

How carbon capture, usage and storage could help 'level-up' across the UK

Now is the time to make up for years of little progress in developing and deploying this essential technology, writes LSE's Esin Serin, policy analyst at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Esin Serin, LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
clock • 5 min read