Carbon capture
Could getting to Net Zero double the cost of cement?
President of the World Cement Association argues technologies such as carbon capture can slash emissions but they will also make cement more expensive
Could seagrass save us? WWF launches massive marine restoration scheme
Underwater seagrass habitat captures carbon from the atmosphere 35 times more effectively than rainforests
Scientists reveal promising results for fertiliser pellets made from captured carbon
Pellets made with captured CO2 could be used as a lower carbon fertiliser
Plans confirmed for UK industrial CCU plant: Has carbon capture's time finally come?
Government hands out £26m in carbon capture funding, including to Tata Chemicals which plans to get the UK's first industrial scale facility running by 2021
Coca-Cola bottler experiments with turning emissions into effervescence
Pilot project in Switzerland aims to establish a viable market for captured carbon
Climeworks raises €30m to scale carbon-sucking technology
Swiss firm aims to use the cash to commercialise pioneering CO2 capture technology
Cheers to that: Drax in talks with beer industry over CCS solution to CO2 shortage
Energy firm in talks with British Beer & Pub Association over upcoming CCS trial link up after CO2 shortages for UK industry this summer
'Hugely exciting': Drax to test carbon capture technology at North Yorkshire biomass plant
Drax and C-Capture say North Yorkshire pilot could be the 'first of several' in the UK aimed at delivering negative emissions
CCS group captures £900,000 government grant
Consortium led by Carbon Clean Solutions will use cash for research into how to cut costs of carbon capture technology
'Silver bullet' to suck CO2 from air and halt climate change ruled out
Scientists say climate targets cannot be met using the technologies, which either risk huge damage to the environment or are very costly