Report: Carbon credit and CCUS markets poised for 'trillion-dollar boom' by 2050

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Enfinium
Image:

Credit: Enfinium

Wood Mackenzie forecasts a strengthening of ties between the markets for carbon credits and carbon capture utilisation and storage

Global carbon markets are set for "transformative growth" over the coming decades, with carbon credits and carbon capture storage and utilisation (CCUS) both poised to a enjoy trillion dollar boom by 2050,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: Global renewables progress off track, despite record increases in capacity

How can companies build a business case for high integrity carbon credits?

More on CCS

'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings
CCS

'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings

Energy from waste company provides update on progress towards net zero and circular economy goals

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2025 • 3 min read
'Turning point': Global investment in CCS tipped to quadruple to £60bn by 2030
CCS

'Turning point': Global investment in CCS tipped to quadruple to £60bn by 2030

Report predicts CCS capacity will grow from 41 million tonnes a year today to 1.3 gigatonnes by 2050, but warns sector is still off track for delivering net zero scenarios

Amber Rolt
clock 12 June 2025 • 4 min read
Reaching net zero will require CCS - but only in a limited role
CCS

Reaching net zero will require CCS - but only in a limited role

Tony Blair has called for a shift from reducing emissions to capturing them - but the reality is that CCS is no panacea for decarbonisation, writes the Carbon Trust's Simon Retallack

Simon Retallack, Carbon Trust
clock 07 May 2025 • 4 min read