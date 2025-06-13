'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings

Energy from waste company provides update on progress towards net zero and circular economy goals
Energy from waste operator Enfinium diverted more than 2.3 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste from landfill in 2024, avoiding nearly 560,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and generating enough low-carbon electricity...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis