'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Enfinium
Image:

Credit: Enfinium

Energy from waste company provides update on progress towards net zero and circular economy goals

Energy from waste operator Enfinium diverted more than 2.3 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste from landfill in 2024, avoiding nearly 560,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and generating enough low-carbon electricity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Sustainability is a growth opportunity': Landlords say tenants willing to pay more for green features

'Even meatier': Redefine Meat launches updated plant-based burger and mince products

More on CCS

'Turning point': Global investment in CCS tipped to quadruple to £60bn by 2030
CCS

'Turning point': Global investment in CCS tipped to quadruple to £60bn by 2030

Report predicts CCS capacity will grow from 41 million tonnes a year today to 1.3 gigatonnes by 2050, but warns sector is still off track for delivering net zero scenarios

Amber Rolt
clock 12 June 2025 • 4 min read
Reaching net zero will require CCS - but only in a limited role
CCS

Reaching net zero will require CCS - but only in a limited role

Tony Blair has called for a shift from reducing emissions to capturing them - but the reality is that CCS is no panacea for decarbonisation, writes the Carbon Trust's Simon Retallack

Simon Retallack, Carbon Trust
clock 07 May 2025 • 4 min read
Liverpool Bay: Eni and government finalise deal for 'world's most advanced' CCS project
CCS

Liverpool Bay: Eni and government finalise deal for 'world's most advanced' CCS project

Major CCS project could store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 a year in the 2030s, according to developers

Amber Rolt
clock 24 April 2025 • 5 min read