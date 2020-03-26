biomass
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
Drax announces 'world first' target to be carbon negative by 2030
Power firm plans to use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it generates
My committee will ensure Drax lives up to its climate commitments
Former chief scientific adviser Sir John Beddington on why he has joined Drax's new advisory board
Drax appoints independent advisory board and promises 'stronger' biomass sourcing policy
Energy giant has faced criticism for use of biomass in the past
Velocys unveils plans for negative emissions biofuel plant
Technology is initially planned for a site in the US, but could also be used in the UK if a proposed plant is given the go-ahead, Velocys says
Mystery complaint threatens delay to crucial wave of offshore wind contracts
EXCLUSIVE: Industry sources fear a Judicial Review application against the government's latest clean energy auction could delay the high profile bid process
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
Diageo uncorks £180m of green energy funding for Africa
Drinks giant to invest in biomass boilers, water recovery equipment and solar arrays across 11 African plants in largest green investment for a decade
Climate activists turn ire on SSE and Drax gas power plans
Anti-fossil fuel demonstrators force shutdown of SSE's Keadby 2 gas plant in Lincolnshire and try to picket Drax's London headquarters
Drax partners with Equinor to turn the Humber into UK's first 'zero carbon cluster'
Project will explore potential for combining hydrogen production with carbon capture usage and storage
New guidelines, old loopholes as world's carbon accounting is overhauled
A mammoth scientific review of greenhouse gas monitoring methods does not address flaws around bioenergy use, according to campaigners
It's time for bioenergy to stake its claim in the UK renewables mix
The bioenergy industry needs more carrot and less stick, argues REA's Nina Skorupska
Burning wood for power breaches EU treaty, new lawsuit claims
Plaintiffs from six European countries and the US argue biomass does more harm than good and should be not be counted as a renewable energy source
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
REA to review UK bioenergy's 'long-term potential in low carbon energy mix'
Renewable Energy Association to assess potential role for bioenergy - including biomass, green gas and energy from waste - in meeting UK climate targets
ClientEarth takes EIB to court over biomass financing row
Case represents first time NGO has taken legal action against the European Investment Bank
Drax flicks switch on Europe's first Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage pilot
Pilot plant expected to capture a tonne of CO2 a day from biomass operations
Kneejerk RHI proposals could jeopardise renewable heat targets
Wood Heat Association chair Neil Harrison argues the end of RHI support for biomass in urban areas is misguided
CCC: UK land policy overhaul crucial to support food, housing and climate
UK climate watchdog sets out blueprint to drive decarbonisation, protect habitats, boost food production and build more housing after Brexit
Government overhaul of biomass auction rules sparks controversy
Measures to restrict biomass' role in upcoming Contracts for Difference auction cheered by environmental campaigners but slammed by industry
SIMEC Atlantis Energy plans pellet fuel conversion for overseas coal power plants
Firm is already in talks with coal plants in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the USA about switching sites to run on waste-based biomass pellets
Cheers to that: Drax in talks with beer industry over CCS solution to CO2 shortage
Energy firm in talks with British Beer & Pub Association over upcoming CCS trial link up after CO2 shortages for UK industry this summer
Morrisons' paper bag switch is bad for global warming, say critics
Production and disposal of paper bags has greater climate impact than plastic, says Environment Agency
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel