BECCS
Drax announces 'world first' target to be carbon negative by 2030
Power firm plans to use bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it generates
Drax, Equinor and National Grid push for net zero industrial cluster
Companies spearhead campaign to turn Humber region into a hub for net zero technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and low carbon heating
UK power system produced record low CO2 emissions at end of June
Sunny, windy conditions on June 30 saw renewables supply more than half of UK's electricity, data commissioned by Drax shows
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
Plans confirmed for UK industrial CCU plant: Has carbon capture's time finally come?
Government hands out £26m in carbon capture funding, including to Tata Chemicals which plans to get the UK's first industrial scale facility running by 2021
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
C-Capture secures £3.5m backing from BP, Drax and IP Group
UK carbon removal specialist's fundraise will help it further develop chemical-based system to remove CO2 from power plants, steel works, and cement factories
It's time to embrace CCUS
Brad Page and James Smith argue the time for arguing over competing low carbon technologies is drawing to a close
'The time is now': Government unveils plans for UK's first carbon capture and usage project
Edinburgh Summit to see release of new action plan designed to deliver UK's first major CCUS project by the mid-2020s
Drax flicks switch on Europe's first Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage pilot
Pilot plant expected to capture a tonne of CO2 a day from biomass operations
Burning to solve climate change: The BECCS paradox
For land rights and justice, the international climate solution is fundamentally flawed, argues ClientEarth's Caroline Haywood
Reduction is no longer enough: Welcome to the new age of carbon removal
A heightened focus on solutions for sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere
Keeping within 1.5C: The key green business takeaways
All the key green business implications - risks, targets and opportunities - from the IPCC's seminal report on keeping temperature increases within 1.5C
Net Zero: CO2 removal technology could make UK carbon neutral by 2050
Royal Academy of Engineering and Royal Society present blueprint for deploying greenhouse gas removal technologies, but urges rapid action to deliver on net zero goals
Cheers to that: Drax in talks with beer industry over CCS solution to CO2 shortage
Energy firm in talks with British Beer & Pub Association over upcoming CCS trial link up after CO2 shortages for UK industry this summer
'Government must provide more certainty': Drax, biomass CCS, and the end of coal
Drax Power CEO Andy Koss talks to BusinessGreen about the firm's new carbon capture project and why new gas is needed to balance the ever cleaner power grid
'Hugely exciting': Drax to test carbon capture technology at North Yorkshire biomass plant
Drax and C-Capture say North Yorkshire pilot could be the 'first of several' in the UK aimed at delivering negative emissions
Less meat and more green power: Scientists cook up 1.5 degrees trajectory with minimal reliance on negative emissions
Research suggests 1.5 degrees target is within reach even without large-scale use of negative emissions technology - but would require major shift in consumer behaviour
'Silver bullet' to suck CO2 from air and halt climate change ruled out
Scientists say climate targets cannot be met using the technologies, which either risk huge damage to the environment or are very costly
Inaction on climate change risks leaving future generations $530 trillion in debt
BECCS technologies have been touted as a means of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, but as James Dyke argues the costs of deployment would likely be gargantuan in scale