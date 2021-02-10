Zoom in on Net Zero - with Brambles' JJ Freijo

VIDEO: Head of sustainability at the 'invisible backbone' of the global supply chain sits down with BusinessGreen's James Murray to explain how the firm is helping its customers to drive net zero right across the value chain

Juan Jose - or JJ - Freijo is global head of sustainability and Europe, Middle East and Africa government affairs at Brambles, global supply-chain logistics company operating in more than 60 countries.

While the firm may not be a household name, it plays a huge role in the global economy as the "invisible backbone of the supply chain", as Freijo puts it, proving packaging services such as pallets and containers for companies to move their goods around the globe.

As such, Brambles has holds significant influence over global supply chains, and many opportunities and pinch-points at which to drive more environmentally sustainable, efficient practices. That includes renting out 300 million pallets to firms worldwide, which it then collects back and - if need be - repairs them for reuse by another firm.

Discussing the firm's business model and future strategy with BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray, Freijo explains how Brambles intends to become even more sustainable by further driving down emissions and boosting its circular economy efforts each and every year. Moreover, drawing on his experience working with huge numbers of companies worldwide, he gives his thoughts on the viability of the global economy acehieving net zero emissions, and the best means to getting there. Their fascinating discussion can be watched in full above.