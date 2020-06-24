supply chain
Budweiser brews up green tariff for pubs and bars
Beer giant teams up with Opus Energy to launch a renewable energy tariff for pubs and bars
Gucci boss challenges CEOs to roll out supply chain offset schemes
Luxury fashion chief says businesses should pump more cash into conservation efforts
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Palm oil: Firms 'vastly underestimating' deforestation risk in Indonesia, CDP warns
Growing numbers of firms reporting involvement in Indonesian palm oil chain, but far too few are addressing risks posed by deforestation in region, according to new report
Volvo pledges to go carbon neutral by 2040
Swedish automaker launches first electric car as it revs up climate plans
'Data for benefits': Corporates experiment with farmer incentives to help build traceable supply chain
Sainsbury's, BNP Paribas, Unilever, and Barclays are working with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to pioneer blockchain-based supply chain system
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
H&M halts leather sourcing from Amazon as corporate backlash over fires continues
Fashion giant becomes the latest firm to announce pause on sourcing products from fire-struck region
Reports: Brazil feels heat over Amazon fires as corporate fallout intensifies
Asset managers, fish farmers, and fashion companies all step back from Brazilian activities in response to fears that global supply chains are contributing to surge in deforestation
Fairphone unveils latest ethical smartphone model
Company says the Fairphone 3 is produced using responsibly-sourced, conflict-free, recyclable, and Fairtrade materials
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
'Salmon Gold': Apple promises to embrace fish-friendly gold mining
Technology giant will source gold for its gadgets from miners registered under the Salmon Gold partnership, which combines mining with habitat protection for wild salmon
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
The circular economy giant you've never heard of is planning a major expansion
CHEP transports goods in reusable pallets, crates and boxes around the world - and it's just lifted the lid on a major expansion plan that promises corporates greener, smarter, more efficient supply chains
How digital tech can transform farming and food systems
Method's John Oswald considers the impact new technologies will have on the future of farming
SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve
These food giants are seizing the 'fake meat' opportunity
Investors worth $5.3tr report Unilever, Tesco, and Nestle are leading the pack when it comes to plant-based protein
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
Levi Strauss inks World Bank agreement to cut supply chain emissions
Jeans giant teams up with World Bank's IFC to cut greenhouse gas emissions at suppliers and mills in 10 countries
MPs to probe problem of e-waste in face of mounting crisis
The UK is one of Europe's worst offenders for illegally exporting electronic waste to developing countries
UK offshore wind sector secures £100m supply chain boost
Industry-funded programme to develop 'globally competitive' UK supply chain and help support over 650 companies
Burberry joins catwalk of companies with Science-Based Target
Luxury fashion giant sets target to cut supply chain emissions for the first time
Nestle extends satellite monitoring in bid to combat deforestation
Confectionery giant is drawing on a satellite monitoring service to help eliminate deforestation from its palm oil supply chain
Aldi beefs up soy sourcing policy
Supermarket says all soy in its supply chain will be sustainably sourced by 2025