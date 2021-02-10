Defra unveils £10m fund to drive private investment in nature projects

Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF) promises £100,000 grants for woodland, peatland and habitat restoration projects that can then harness further private investment

A new £10m funding pot for nature-based projects that aim to tackle climate change, create and restore habitats, or improve water quality has been announced today by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF) is to offer grants of up to £100,000 to environmental groups, local authorities, businesses and other organisations to help them develop nature-based solutions in England, with a view to each project then attracting further investment from the private sector, Defra said.

The aim, it explained, is to create a pipeline of projects for the private sector to invest in, and to develop new funding models that can be replicated elsewhere, thereby "demonstrating the UK's leadership in nature finance in the run up to COP26 in November".

"Our 25 Year Environment Plan made clear that while the public sector will continue to be a central source of funding, it is critical that this is alongside more private sector investment to protect and enhance our natural environment," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "Investors are rightly recognising environmental factors as key drivers of value. As we look to build back greener from the pandemic, I would encourage any interested businesses, local authorities, environmental NGOs or other organisations to bid for a portion of this fund."

Projects eligible for the fund could include woodland creation, peatland restoration, public green space provision, carbon sequestration, new coastal wetland creation, river catchment restoration, flood resilience, and initiatives that provide habitats for wildlife, according to Defra.

It follows the recent launch of the landmark Dasgupta Review of the Economics of Biodiversity, which argued mainstream economic thought had for too long neglected nature, and that more protected areas and a proper valuation of nature in economic terms were needed to curb the mounting ecological crisis.

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute - which was set up by the government and the private sector in 2019 - also welcomed today's £10m funding announcement. "There are many important nature-based projects that, with technical assistance and catalytic funding, could meet investor requirements and demand, and secure the private capital to help them achieve their missions," she said. "The NEIRF will serve as an essential bridge, as well as providing an example of how to build an investment pipeline for nature."

Meanwhile, Defra also announced yesterday that the annual Countryside Stewardship Scheme, through which land managers and farmers can apply for funding to improve and protect their local environment, has opened for applications for 2022.

However, a number of changes have been made to the scheme for 2022 in a bid to broaden its scope while simplifying the grant application process before the government's post-Brexit agricultural regime comes into force, Defra said.

As such, it said a broad range of projects that enhance the natural environment will be eligible for grants for 2022, including those which restore wildlife habitats, reduce ammonia emissions, create woodlands, improve water and air quality, and manage flood risk.

Farming Minister Victoria Prentis urged farmers to take advantage of the updated funding scheme. "An improving and expanding Countryside Stewardship scheme is a great opportunity to deliver environmental benefits on your land and receive financial incentives for doing so," she said. "I strongly encourage farmers to apply for 2022 agreements."

She also sought to assure those signing up to the scheme that they would not face any difficulties when it is replaced by the Environmental Land Management scheme - the government's landmark post-Brexit environmental payment scheme - which is expected to be rolled out in 2024.

"We are guaranteeing that anyone who enters a new Countryside Stewardship agreement will be able to leave early in order to join the Environmental Land Management scheme once fully rolled out in 2024, so there is no reason not to apply today," she said.