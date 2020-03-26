Logistics
'2050 isn't soon enough': How Sainsbury's plans to deliver net zero emissions in 20 years
CEO insists climate crisis demands more ambitious targets, as he earmarks £1bn of investment to help the supermarket help hit net zero 10 years ahead of the government target
Logistics leaders suggest quickest routes for decarbonizing shipping
Customer advocacy, creative partnerships are helping companies such as UPS and Maersk make their way around detours
The new labeling scheme designed to help companies go carbon neutral
Goods deemed 'Climate Neutral' are coming to stores soon thanks to a user-friendly approach to carbon accounting
London's Borough Market launches e-bike delivery service
Delivery service currently covers a radius of 1.5 miles with a view to expanding next year
How the Urban Freight Lab seeks to fix the last 50 feet of shipping
A major new US project is exploring how to decarbonise the crucial final stage of the online shopping process
The inside track on the greenest public fleet in America
Here are five things to know about some of the cleanest transportation infrastructure around — Sacramento's city fleet
How Anheuser-Busch plans to sustainably ship cold beer around the US
The leader of the beverage maker's fleet decarbonization initiatives, Ingrid De Ryck, says the US transportation industry is ready for a "breakthrough and innovative solution"
The circular economy giant you've never heard of is planning a major expansion
CHEP transports goods in reusable pallets, crates and boxes around the world - and it's just lifted the lid on a major expansion plan that promises corporates greener, smarter, more efficient supply chains
Nestlé biodegradable security tags aim to lock in waste savings
Multinational launches latest initiative to tackle single-use plastic consumption
Cleaning up the carbon footprint of that Amazon Prime purchase
Inside the complex world of decarbonising e-commerce shipping
The big truck makers are starting to take electric trucks seriously
Having let start-ups seed the market, some of the world's largest truck manufacturers are now rushing to deliver their own electric models
Milk & More expands green UK delivery fleet to 500 electric vans
Milk & More to grow its UK delivery fleet to 500 EVs by the end of next month, as Bio Collector upgrades to CNG vans and ASOS chalks up electric delivery milestone
UPS to rollout first range-extended electric delivery vehicles in UK
EXCLUSIVE: UPS teams up with Tevva Motors to start deploying first 15 range-extended electric delivery vehicles in the UK in the next few weeks
Bikes, EVs and LNG trucks: How delivery giant UPS is steering 'beyond diesel'
Peter Harris, UPS sustainability director for Europe, gives a glimpse into the logistics giant's low emissions road transport strategy
IKEA and shipping giant CMA CGM to pilot first sustainable marine biofuel
Swedish furniture retailer teams up with shipping giant CMA CGM, GoodShipping Program and Port of Rotterdam to test marine biofuel made from forest residues and waste cooking oil
Volvo Trucks delivers first all-electric vehicles
Swedish refuse truck and distribution truck become the first zero emission Volvo Trucks to hit the roads
Amazon pledges to halve carbon impact of shipments by 2030
E-commerce giant unveils 'Shipment Zero' vision to decarbonise its delivery systems
Nissan revs up latest electric van
New NV300 Concept van turns electric vehicle into a mobile workshop
Lessons from Walmart and UPS on electrifying their fleets
It's happening quickly, but the tipping point remains on the horizon
Drones for sustainability
The UK drone economy could exceed £42bn by 2030, according to PwC. TechUk's Susanne Baker examines the environmental and sustainability case for drone technology
Volvo unveils second electric truck model in three weeks
Swedish car giant unveils new electric truck, this time for rubbish
UPS revs up latest London and Paris EV deal
Logistics giant announces it is working with ARRIVAL to develop 35 electric delivery vehicles
The delivery robots are coming: Starship Technologies launches campus delivery service
Starship Technologies launches commercial rollout of autonomous delivery vehicles for campuses as it plans to deploy 1,000 robots this year
French parcel service Chronopost plugs into electric future
Subsidiary of DPD Group puts in order for 100 electric vans to cut emissions for urban deliveries