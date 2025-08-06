Sales of solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and electric vehicles are all setting fresh records - and the benefits for consumers and the economy could prove much bigger than expected
Something quietly spectacular is happening across the cities, suburbs, and villages of the UK. In the space of a few short years, clean technologies have gone from a niche concern beloved of treehuggers...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis