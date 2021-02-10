South Pole adds Finnish biochar producer to its carbon removals portfolio

Biochar is a stable form of carbon that does not decompose | Credit: Carbo Culture
Deal between Carbo Culture and corporate climate solutions provider will enable companies to invest in biochar in order to meet net zero goals

Carbon credit specialist South Pole has announced plans to work with Carbo Culture - a Finish company that specialises in turning biomass waste into biocarbon - in a move designed to bolster its portfolio...

