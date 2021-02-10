South Pole adds Finnish biochar producer to its carbon removals portfolio
Deal between Carbo Culture and corporate climate solutions provider will enable companies to invest in biochar in order to meet net zero goals
Carbon credit specialist South Pole has announced plans to work with Carbo Culture - a Finish company that specialises in turning biomass waste into biocarbon - in a move designed to bolster its portfolio...
More news
Shell confirms oil production has peaked as it unveils 'accelerated' green plan
Oil and gas giant sets sights on developing science-based climate targets, as hydrogen, nature based solutions, carbon capture, utility business, and electric vehicle infrastructure all earmarked for increased investment
Seven commodities continue to fuel the destruction of the world's forests - how can they be stopped?
A new analysis by WRI has calculated the precise role of seven major agricultural commodities in driving global tree cover loss, but what can be done to turn back the tide?
'Sensemaker in chief': Deloitte and IIF predict rise of the chief sustainability officer
Networking, organisational knowledge, and a thorough grounding in the business singled out as essential attributes for CSOs in report from IIF and Deloitte
Speculation mounts over future of Drax's controversial 3.2GW gas power project
Reports suggests energy giant could shelve plans for new gas plant, despite recent court victory