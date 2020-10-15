Net Zero Festival: The economic case for net zero

VIDEO: Chris Stark, CEO of the Committee on Climate Change, explains how rapid innovation is making the economic case for a net zero transition even more compelling every year

Chris Stark is one of the most influential figures in UK climate policy circles. As CEO of Committee on Climate Change - the government's independent climate advisory body - the report's and recommendations produced by Stark and his team are essential reading for policymakers and business leaders alike.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Stark provided the economic case for a net zero emissions target, highlighting key data showing that thanks to ongoing innovation, the GDP costs of transition are rapidly declining, making the case more compelling every year.

His full speech and slides - which are essential viewing for anyone with a part to play in the net zero transition - can be watched in full above.

