chris stark
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Cream of UK green business talent appointed to assist UK citizens' Climate Assembly
19-strong panel of climate, energy and green business experts will support citizens' assembly on climate action which meets at end of January
CCC: Aviation and shipping strategies should be pulled into line with net zero goals
Committee on Climate Change writes to Transport Secretary to reiterate that UK net zero goal for 2050 includes international aviation and shipping emissions
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
CCC chief Chris Stark: The world is ready for this
'Capitalism is both the cause and the solution' - The CCC chief talks to BusinessGreen about net zero, public protests, and how he is 'verging on optimism about it all'
The climate choice
CCC chief executive Chris Stark's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing - in full
'Embrace low carbon transition', CCC chief advises business
Chief executive of Climate Change Committee Chris Stark tells business leaders to 'take the leap' on decarbonisation ahead of net zero report publication
CCC warns without a 'true zero-carbon plane' demand for aviation may have to be curbed
UK's climate body confirms net zero target assessment will be published in May, stressing greater effort will be needed to cut aviation emissions