Glaring skills gap risks undermining green recovery, businesses warn

Skills and training to support the growing net zero economy is urgently needed | Credit: British Lithium
Aldersgate Group urges government to address low carbon skills deficit as a 'national priority' or risk seeing net zero transition derailed

The UK desperately needs a new low carbon skills strategy that embeds sustainability across the national curriculum, teacher training and, apprenticeships, as the glaring deficit in green skills is threatening...

