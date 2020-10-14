Zoom in on Net Zero - with RES Group's Ivor Catto

VIDEO: Chief executive of one of the world's renewable energy developers chats to BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray about the challenges for green energy technologies as the net zero transition gathers pace

Ivor Catto is chief executive of RES Group - Renewable Energy Systems - which is one of the world's largest independent developers of solar, wind and storage projects, with over 18GW in its portfolio.

Ahead of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, for which RES Group is in the running for both the coveted Company of the Decade and Renewable Project of the Year awards, Cato joined BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray for a chat about the company's progress since its foundation as a wind power developer 37 years ago, the miraculous technological innovation in green energy in recent years, and the catalysing role renewables are playing in the acceleration of other technologies such as hydrogen and electric vehicles.

This article is part of RES Group's partnership with the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020, which will this year take place online on 14th and 15th October.

