'A huge opportunity for Britain': Octopus Energy inks landmark deal to enter Chinese market

UK's largest energy supplier announces major new joint venture during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China, as BYD, Omoda, and Jaecoo all commit to strengthening presence in UK market
Octopus Energy has announced a joint venture with PCG Power to trade renewable energy across China for the first time, providing a major boost to clean energy co-operation between the two countries as...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis