Net Zero Festival: What does success look like? How to build a net zero organisation

VIDEO: Gavin Esler quizzes Engie's Nicola Lovett, Yorkshire Water's Elizabeth Barber, Wakefield Councillor Jack Hemingway, and National Grid Duncan Burt about the practical steps involved in delivering net zero

Setting out an ambition for net zero emissions is one thing, but what does it actually take to build a net zero organisation in practice?

Drilling down into these issues in more depth at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Gavin Esler spoke to figures at several companies and councils which have set about embedding their net zero ambitions from top to bottom of the organisation: Engie UK and Ireland CEO Nicola Lovett, Yorkshire Water CEO Elizabeth Barber, Wakefield Council's deputy leader Jack Hemingway, and National Grid's COP26 director Duncan Burt.

The discussion - which touches on organising supply chains, investing in greener practices, changing workplace culture, and how to get staff on board - is available to watch again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

Engie is a partner for the Net Zero Festival.