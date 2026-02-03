Pulse powers up 30MW battery storage project at former scrapyard

Lancashire project capable of powering more than 65,000 homes for an hour, while preventing 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year
Pulse Clean Energy today has today announced its 30MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at Charnock Richard in Lancashire is now operational. The brownfield site, which was previously a scrapyard,...
