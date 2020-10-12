Net Zero Festival: How to develop a credible decarbonisation strategy

VIDEO: Gavin Esler speaks to BT's Gabrielle Ginér﻿, CEO of innocent drinks Douglas Lamont, CDP's Nicolete Bartlett, and Unilever's Thomas Lingard about how to turn net zero targets into genuine action

Net zero has become a defining commitment, and even as the pandemic has unfolded in 2020 all kinds of companies have announced their own net zero goals. But what does setting a net zero target actually entail? And how do you ensure it leads to genuine action?

At the world's first Net Zero Festival hosted by BusinessGreen recently, anchor Gavin Esler spoke to BT's head of environmental sustainability Gabrielle Ginér, CEO of innocent drinks Douglas Lamont, CDP's global director of climate change Nicolete Bartlett, and Unilever's global sustainability director Thomas Lingard to explore these questions and more.

The fascinating, wide-ranging discussion - which touched on science-aligned targets, value chain emissions, carbon offsetting, and harnessing sustainability investments to generate returns - is available to watch again above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

